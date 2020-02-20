South Africa

POLL | DStv increases prices: will you fork out the extra cash?

20 February 2020 - 14:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The company says it wants to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible.
Image: Facebook/Cathmar TV & Radio

DStv subscribers will have to dig a bit deeper into their pockets if they want to continue watching their favourite shows come April 1.

The service provider announced a price hike on some of its packages on Tuesday.

Its Premium and Compact Plus services increased by R10, from R809 to R819 and R519 to R529 respectively. 

Compact and Easyview remain at R399 and R29 respectively.

The Family package will increase from R265 to R279 and DStv Access from R105 to R110.

SowetanLIVE quoted Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice SA, as saying: “We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible by providing the best local and international content they have come to love, anywhere, anytime.” 

