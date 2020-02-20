'Resilient' rescued loggerhead turtle will undergo amputation on Thursday

She was quickly taken to uShaka for medical attention.

Senior aquarist Malini Panther told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that blood circulation had been cut from the rotting, entangled flipper, causing gangrene.

“North is underweight. Her flipper is rotting away due to infection, but she received medication, underwent blood examination and got lots of fluids to hydrate her. She was a bit tired this afternoon due to medication, but is expected to undergo amputation on Thursday morning if she's stable enough.”

She also underwent ultrasound which showed no broken shoulder bones, but provided insight into the extent of her injury.