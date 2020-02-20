South Africa

'Resilient' rescued loggerhead turtle will undergo amputation on Thursday

20 February 2020 - 06:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The injured loggerhead turtle was rescued in Durban.
Image: SAAMBR/Facebook

Durban's uShaka Sea World says rescued loggerhead turtle North received medication for pain relief on Wednesday, ahead of her flipper amputation on Thursday.

North's flipper was entangled in a fishing line and she was rescued from the breakwaters off North Pier, by Durban Metro Search and Rescue and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife on Tuesday.

Rescuers were shocked at what they discovered.
Image: Lee Bryant Metro Police Search and Rescue

She was quickly taken to uShaka for medical attention.

Senior aquarist Malini Panther told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that blood circulation had been cut from the rotting, entangled flipper, causing gangrene.

“North is underweight. Her flipper is rotting away due to infection, but she received medication, underwent blood examination and got lots of fluids to hydrate her. She was a bit tired this afternoon due to medication, but is expected to undergo amputation on Thursday morning if she's stable enough.”

She also underwent ultrasound which showed no broken shoulder bones, but provided insight into the extent of her injury.

North will undergo surgery on Thursday.
Image: Facebook/Saambr

Pather described North as resilient, with a beautiful spirit. “I couldn't believe it when I saw her swim a little today. You can't not love her.”

She also emphasised the importance of education and awareness about the safety of marine animals, which includes safely discarding fishing lines to avoid a repeat of North's ordeal.

“That was an unfair price to pay for human error and lack of awareness. But it can be avoided in the future through education,” Pather said.

