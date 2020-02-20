Second arrest in murder of Durban pensioner

South Africa

20 February 2020 - 08:20 By SUTHENTHIRA GOVENDER
Police recovered cash and a cellphone when they swooped on the second suspect. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A second man has been arrested for the murder of a Durban pensioner, who was strangled in her prayer room on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the 33-year-old man was nabbed in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, early on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a day after 72-year-old Jinsee Ram was strangled in her Chatsworth home, the first suspect, previously employed by the elderly woman to do maintenance on her property, was nabbed by police.

Ram's 44-year-old daughter was severely assaulted during the attack.

Naicker said police recovered a small amount of cash and a cellphone when they swooped on the second suspect.

“The 33-year-old man and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Chatsworth magistrate's court tomorrow on charges of house robbery and murder,” said Naicker.

