South Africa

Six-year-old 'too scared to go home' after brutal abuse, allegedly by his gran

20 February 2020 - 06:10 By Naledi Shange
The boy was admitted to hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

An Mpumalanga woman who allegedly beat her six-year-old grandson with an axe has been released on R500 bail, police said on Wednesday. 

The 40-year-old woman appeared in the Mayflower magistrate's court after the assault, which happened last week. 

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the assault came to light after a concerned community member found the boy wondering the streets after school on Friday. He recognised the boy's uniform and accompanied him back to school.

The Grade 1 pupil did not seek help from his teachers, but went to a classroom to seek refuge. 

“Fortunately, one of the teachers, who was locking classrooms that day, found the little boy inside the classroom while his fellow pupils were already at home,” said Hlathi. 

The teacher asked the pupil why he was not on his way home. 

“The boy related the story of being constantly abused and assaulted by his grandmother. The teacher informed fellow teachers and police were summoned,” Hlathi said. 

The boy then showed teachers and police the injuries he had suffered, allegedly at the hands of his 40-year-old grandmother. 

Hlathi said the child was severely bruised all over his body.

“A police probe revealed that the victim was allegedly assaulted with an axe and was afraid to ever set his foot at home because of the experience that he had. Hence, he opted to sleep in the classroom,” said Hlathi. 

