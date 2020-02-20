Switzerland & Geneva jokes keep rolling in after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams moemish
Twitter continues to have a field day after communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said during an interview that she and her husband had never been to Switzerland, only Geneva.
Besides stating the obvious (that Geneva is in Switzerland), social media has been poking fun at the minister's error, with the city and country topping the Twitter trends list.
Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to a question by eNCA anchor Xoli Mngambi about whether she took her husband on an international trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
"I've never been to Switzerland.— Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) February 19, 2020
My husband has never been to Switzerland.
We went to Geneva and New York..."
... pic.twitter.com/Jno5IcfAxy
Sunday Independent reported that Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly abused state resources when she took her husband to Geneva, a claim she has denied.
Ndabeni-Abrahams later apologised for the “error”, explaining she had meant to say France.
“I profusely apologise for this error as I meant to say that we had not been in France in that particular instance, but in Geneva, where Mr Abrahams had accompanied me on an official trip, in line with the ministerial handbook.”
But this didn't stop Twitter.
Guys, there is a city in the state of New York called Geneva#StellaNdabeniAbrahams#Geneva#Switzerland pic.twitter.com/d0cGz3rmHj— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) February 19, 2020
People on this app claiming there is a city in New York called Geneva. Very well. But Minister doesn't say Geneva IN New York. She says Geneva AND New York. In my school days..AND was a conjunction used to connect 2 or more things. Anyway, let me sleep AND go to rest https://t.co/iD0AH52Ou9— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 19, 2020
if Geneva is in New York then why saying she went to Geneva and New york?? I went to KZN and Durban... does it make any sense??? pic.twitter.com/9ahygho15X— @Vicious (@The_ViciousKing) February 19, 2020
😁👀 I c what u did there, here's the Mabena that appointed her! They never cease to disappoint! He must just unappoint him! #Geneva #Switzerland #SONADEBATE2020 https://t.co/Bk32Ym3887 pic.twitter.com/5qcT7DckyB— HOUSE NATIVE (@TitusMatlawe) February 19, 2020
Is it Geneva, Switzerland or France?? pic.twitter.com/EzrS8GKD4h— Thulani (@klaasido) February 19, 2020
Wow! I've watched that Geneva Switzerland video.— Tumelo (New Account) (@DjNewAfrica) February 19, 2020
We've got a whole Minister of Communications who can't communicate properly...