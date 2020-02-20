South Africa

Switzerland & Geneva jokes keep rolling in after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams moemish

20 February 2020 - 07:50 By Jessica Levitt
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and that awkward Geneva/Switzerland moment.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and that awkward Geneva/Switzerland moment.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Twitter continues to have a field day after communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said during an interview that she and her husband had never been to Switzerland, only Geneva.

Besides stating the obvious (that Geneva is in Switzerland), social media has been poking fun at the minister's error, with the city and country topping the Twitter trends list.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to a question by eNCA anchor Xoli Mngambi about whether she took her husband on an international trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Sunday Independent reported that Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly abused state resources when she took her husband to Geneva, a claim she has denied.

Ndabeni-Abrahams later apologised for the “error”, explaining she had meant to say France.

“I profusely apologise for this error as I meant to say that we had not been in France in that particular instance, but in Geneva, where Mr Abrahams had accompanied me on an official trip, in line with the ministerial handbook.”

But this didn't stop Twitter.

MORE

'I meant France!' says Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after Switzerland and Geneva gaffe

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was slated on social media on Wednesday for saying during an eNCA interview that she and her husband ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet

Here's who impressed, and who distressed, with their outfit choices for the state of the nation address
Lifestyle
6 days ago

'A malicious smear': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams denies taxpayers funded her wedding anniversary party

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has rejected a media report claiming that taxpayers foot the bill for her ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  2. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  3. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. Big win for consumers as Competition Commission announces car servicing and ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X