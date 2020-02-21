WATCH | 'Lynch mob' torches three buildings after Tazne court appearance
A rioting crowd set fire to three buildings on Friday after the court appearance of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
Elsies River community members took their anger out by looting a shop and set two houses alight after the Tazne Van Wyk court case @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/EWiet1KTRL— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 21, 2020
The buildings were near Goodwood magistrate's court, in Cape Town, where Moydine Pangarker's appearance was delayed for 90 minutes by a crowd of protesters who forced their way into the building.
Community members said the buildings targeted by the crowd - which also included a shop, which was looted - were known as “illicit drug outlets”.
Emotions were high after Tazne Van Wyk court case when community members burnt houses where the suspect used to visit @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/nh7vxpe8L0— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 21, 2020
After overturning a car, the crowd abducted alleged sex workers and a suspected drug-dealer from one of the buildings and dragged them around nearby streets, forcing them to point out properties where drugs are sold.
“It's essentially a lynch-mob rampaging through the area,” said a bystander.
TimesLIVE was told that one of the buildings that was set alight was targeted after people who left court once Pangarker was remanded in custody, told the crowd the 54-year-old had kept Tazne there after kidnapping her on February 7.
Residents said the area was plagued by drug-dealers and that they supported the actions of the protesters who attacked the buildings.
Police eventually used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and firefighters arrived to tackle the blazes.
This is a developing story.