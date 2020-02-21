South Africa

Case against Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala postponed for bail decision

21 February 2020 - 15:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala has been remanded in custody.
Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala has been remanded in custody.
Image: Mpumalanga Hawks

A decision on whether businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala, 25, will be granted bail will be made on Monday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Chabalala was remanded in custody by the Middleburg magistrate's court on Friday after he appeared for a bail application.

The Hawks arrested Chabalala on Thursday last week. He had previously been arrested in September 2019.

“The businessman, who was initially arrested last year and subsequently charged for fraud, corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm, had been out on R200,000 bail following his arrest in Nelspruit.

“His latest arrest emanates from allegations that he attempted to corrupt a senior police official in Mpumalanga to get his impounded motor vehicle released, and also to make his initial case disappear,” said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi last week.

Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe'

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer into releasing an impounded vehicle and making a ...
News
6 days ago

Chabalala was in the limelight in 2019 when he flaunted his wealth by taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July.

The Sowetan reported in September 2019 that the flamboyant businessman, who goes by the Chabalala clan name Mshengu, was arrested by the Hawks following a lengthy investigation into his citizenship.

He was alleged to have tried to bribe Hawks officers with R40,000 when he was nabbed.

At the time, it was alleged he had also tried to bribe home affairs officials who were probing how he acquired a South African identity document.

MORE

Controversial businessman arrested for R102,000 'bribery' paid to have his G-Wagon released

A Mpumalanga businessman is expected to appear in the Middleburg magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly attempting to bribe a senior police ...
News
1 week ago

Nigerian businessman could lose Cape Town mansion over cyber scam

A man who pulled off a R222m cyber-swindle and deposited some of the loot in a Sea Point bank has been taught an expensive lesson in law.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house

When Cape Town businessman Parkin Emslie’s R3m beach house near Elands Bay on the west coast burnt down two years ago, he promptly rebuilt it. There ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X