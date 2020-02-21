How SA fake news hit Russian media and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

An obscure SA news website nearly caused an international incident when its fake news story was spread as the gospel truth in Russian media.

Shortly after Ukranian Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian government forces in January, LiveReport posted their story stating that the American government was responsible for the incident, in which all 176 passengers and crew died.

The article, which was of course fake news, was picked up by the Russian media and spread fast. Even after the Iranian government admitted that they shot the passenger plane down (by accident) the story kept on circulating.

It crossed language and continental borders and could have had dire consequences. Fake news is not a victimless crime and it can have unintended consequences that are difficult to control.

In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad. we take a look a look at how the article spread and try, and fail, to find out why it was published in the first place.