South Africa

Malema, Mamabolo and apologies: Mzansi weighs in

21 February 2020 - 10:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologised to Julius Malema and his wife in a statement on Friday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Twitter was in high-speed mode after an apology from Boy Mamabolo to Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, after claiming the EFF leader abused his wife. Malema has denied the accusations.

The ANC MP put an end to what has been dubbed the “Soshanguve Derby” when he issued a statement via Facebook on Friday morning, expressing regret over tarnishing Malema's reputation.

Ramaphosa was the first to apologise to Malema during his response to the Sona debate. He said the actions of Mamabolo were uncalled for, and asked that the former political allies make peace.

Malema  issued a statement on Thursday night, expressing his regret for accusing the president of abusing his late ex wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

“I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely. I also would like to apologise to all South Africans who were offended in the process, in particular victims of gender-based violence,” Malema said in a statement.

Here's a glimpse into the views shared on Twitter:

Mamabolo's apology

Ramaphosa and Malema apologies 

