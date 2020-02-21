Malema, Mamabolo and apologies: Mzansi weighs in

Ramaphosa was the first to apologise to Malema during his response to the Sona debate. He said the actions of Mamabolo were uncalled for, and asked that the former political allies make peace.

Malema issued a statement on Thursday night, expressing his regret for accusing the president of abusing his late ex wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

“I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely. I also would like to apologise to all South Africans who were offended in the process, in particular victims of gender-based violence,” Malema said in a statement.

