Malema, Mamabolo and apologies: Mzansi weighs in
Twitter was in high-speed mode after an apology from Boy Mamabolo to Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, after claiming the EFF leader abused his wife. Malema has denied the accusations.
The ANC MP put an end to what has been dubbed the “Soshanguve Derby” when he issued a statement via Facebook on Friday morning, expressing regret over tarnishing Malema's reputation.
Ramaphosa was the first to apologise to Malema during his response to the Sona debate. He said the actions of Mamabolo were uncalled for, and asked that the former political allies make peace.
Malema issued a statement on Thursday night, expressing his regret for accusing the president of abusing his late ex wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.
“I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely. I also would like to apologise to all South Africans who were offended in the process, in particular victims of gender-based violence,” Malema said in a statement.
Here's a glimpse into the views shared on Twitter:
Mamabolo's apology
Jealous friends of Mantoa must also join the lawsuit and sue Boy for 1M#BoyMamabolo pic.twitter.com/Qt5d8ni4Bc— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 21, 2020
I don't understand why we should over-analyze #BoyMamabolo apology? akere they both apologized for allegations which they both could not provide proof... Or the selective amnesia is manifesting? pic.twitter.com/pPsQiRe3fi— Kgaogelo (@Kgaogel28653727) February 21, 2020
#BoyMamabolo according to me that boy must be tought a lesson, charges must still go on! pic.twitter.com/DuceYJ4jDH— Black Ethics for Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SerakiDavisKgol) February 21, 2020
Last time I checked he said that he is not going to apologize or retract anything from what he said as he has proof of that and he want To go to Court to Contest the lawsuit against him what has changed now he must get his facts Straight #BoyMamabolo pic.twitter.com/AN0r33xPm8— Kagisho Aubrey jovise 🇿🇦 (@kagishojovise) February 21, 2020
Ramaphosa and Malema apologies
ANC mps looking at Boy Mamabolo after Ramaphosa's apology #SONAReply pic.twitter.com/gN3rRtesTa— Tebello Mogotlwane (@Skatle99) February 20, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa apology is not sincere, if it was he would have apologised the first time #BoyMamabolo made those allegations. He's only apologising now because Malema implicated him as well. He's apologizing so that the GBV issue can die #SonaReply— Thobakgale Pheladi (@bubu_pearl) February 20, 2020
It is horrendous the kind of public flogging Malema inflicted on Ramaphosa’s naked torso. I myself I recoiled in horror and shock. Now I get, Malema was attacking Ramaphosa for not showing leadership. With this apology Malema is at peace with himself, after pouring out his soul— Rose Mphahlele (@KwaMhlanga123) February 20, 2020
Malema and Ramaphosa have just chokeslammed their blind loyalists with their apologies, respectively. pic.twitter.com/LUviurjWLK— Glen Dukes (@GlenDukes) February 20, 2020
It's all about ego's as #Ramaphosa & #Malema apologise..... Well it's not about you, it's about #GBV your apologies are directed at each other not the abused— Jonathan Levin (@Gawiesnr) February 20, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa is a gentleman, after that apology, I rethought my decision of siding with EFF. I like how our President handles himself. Barack Obama wase South Africa. I'm happy— Asah (@AsandaTeedow) February 20, 2020
This is indeed leadership #SONADEBATE2020 #sonareply they can not debate, they know how to haul. President Cyril Ramaphosa is being deprived of an apology pic.twitter.com/um6zvxmB14— Ndebele is 🔥🔥🔥 🇿🇦 (@Lduga2) February 20, 2020