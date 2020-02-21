Outrage floods Twitter as Mzansi responds to Tazne van Wyk's death
Social media is reeling after the discovery of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body after almost two weeks of searching for the missing child.
Van Wyk was last seen on February 7 when she left her Elsies River home to buy an ice lolly at a nearby shop.
A 54-year-old suspect was the last person seen by witnesses with the child.
He was interviewed by police on Wednesday and led them to a storm water pipe in Worcester where Van Wyke's body was found.
On Friday community members protested at the Goodwood magistrate's court where the suspect, Moydine Pangarker, is appearing. They chanted, “we want justice”, as they forced their way into the premises.
Some protesters carried placards with Van Wyk's pictures and messages against gender-based violence.
Here's what Mzansi had to say:
To be a woman or a girl in South Africa is to know fear intimately.— Nikki Lincoln (@nikkilincoln) February 20, 2020
Hearing the news of Tazne Van Wyk's death is like a. Punch to my heart. 8 years old. Your life ends with your little body stuffed into a drain. You deserved to be safe sweet child. You deserved to live.
South Africa has failed you 💔— Robin Pieters (@iamRobinP) February 20, 2020
Rest In Peace
TAZNE VAN WYK pic.twitter.com/I1hO34XLaC
For Tazne Van Wyk, 8 yrs old— #RIPTazne (@rxsh_txlip) February 20, 2020
For Zahnia Woodward, 6 months old
For Courtney Pieters, 3 yrs old
For Stacha Arendse, 11 yrs old
For Luyanda Mhlongo, 14 yrs old
For Iyapha Yamile, 4 yrs old
For Hanah Cornelius, 21 yrs old
For Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19 yrs old
For Jesse Hess, 18 yrs old pic.twitter.com/QDb7iDAhwq
8 yr old #TazneVanWyk is dead because an unrehabilitated murder & rapist was released.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) February 20, 2020
SAn men, tell us what more we need to do for men to stop murdering & raping us & our children. @CyrilRamaphosa tell us what more we must do for you to take this seriously.
We're out of ideas.
I left work early to fetch my daughter from school today after reading the news about Tazne. Thats literally all I could do. I feel sick, angry and helpless. How does a family recover from this??😭😭😭 #TazneVanWyk https://t.co/wZ1tvtcXtH— Phumza (AKA) Ndlovukazi, Ntombi ka MamThembu! (@Phumzi) February 20, 2020
the death of a child is one of the hardest things to come to term with. rest in paradise tazne van wyk 🕊🖤— 𝘼𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙚 (@fleurenamour) February 20, 2020
They should make the sexual offenders and peadophiles database publicly available. Along with pictures (recent) of the offenders.— Inner-(hype)-man (@tshnkh) February 20, 2020