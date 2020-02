Outrage floods Twitter as Mzansi responds to Tazne van Wyk's death

Social media is reeling after the discovery of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body after almost two weeks of searching for the missing child.

Van Wyk was last seen on February 7 when she left her Elsies River home to buy an ice lolly at a nearby shop.

A 54-year-old suspect was the last person seen by witnesses with the child.

He was interviewed by police on Wednesday and led them to a storm water pipe in Worcester where Van Wyke's body was found.

On Friday community members protested at the Goodwood magistrate's court where the suspect, Moydine Pangarker, is appearing. They chanted, β€œwe want justice”, as they forced their way into the premises.

Some protesters carried placards with Van Wyk's pictures and messages against gender-based violence.

Here's what Mzansi had to say: