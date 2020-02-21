South Africa

Prisoner dies after 'stabbing warden' at EC prison

21 February 2020 - 20:12 By Ernest Mabuza
A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be “forcefully restrained” after he attacked and stabbed an official about seven times.
A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be “forcefully restrained” after he attacked and stabbed an official about seven times.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be “forcefully restrained” after he attacked and stabbed an official about seven times.

“We can confirm an unfortunate incident at St Albans Correctional Centre, Medium A, whereby a remand detainee attacked and stabbed an official multiple times.

“The offender had to be forcefully restrained. As a result of the incident both offender and official were hospitalised,” correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

He said the official was in a stable condition.

“It is, however, with regret to confirm that the offender subsequently died as a result of his injuries,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said an investigation was under way and the matter was reported to relevant bodies, including the Judicial Inspectorate, the police and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Nxumalo denied a claim that the department took five hours to transport the inmate to hospital.

He said the detainee was transported to hospital after the officials had succeeded in maintaining calm at the centre.

MORE

Court orders release of report on prison torture allegations

The department of correctional services (DCS) and the minister of justice and correctional services must release a report on alleged torture of ...
News
1 week ago

Prisoner remissions will 'relieve overcrowding', be monitored by inspecting judge

An improvement to overcrowding of prisons was highlighted by the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, commenting ...
News
2 months ago

One KZN prisoner rearrested after four escape from court

Three prisoners escaped from the Port Shepstone magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  3. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa
  4. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X