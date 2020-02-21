Prisoner dies after 'stabbing warden' at EC prison

A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be “forcefully restrained” after he attacked and stabbed an official about seven times.

“We can confirm an unfortunate incident at St Albans Correctional Centre, Medium A, whereby a remand detainee attacked and stabbed an official multiple times.

“The offender had to be forcefully restrained. As a result of the incident both offender and official were hospitalised,” correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

He said the official was in a stable condition.

“It is, however, with regret to confirm that the offender subsequently died as a result of his injuries,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said an investigation was under way and the matter was reported to relevant bodies, including the Judicial Inspectorate, the police and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Nxumalo denied a claim that the department took five hours to transport the inmate to hospital.

He said the detainee was transported to hospital after the officials had succeeded in maintaining calm at the centre.