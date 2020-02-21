Pupil fatally stabbed, teacher in assault rap, mass 'poisoning': a week in Gauteng's classrooms

A grade 10 pupil has been stabbed to death by another, a teacher has been filmed assaulting a pupil and 39 pupils were hospitalised due to suspected poisoning, all in one week.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday he had learnt, “with a heavy heart”, of the death of a 14-year-old boy from Freedom Park Secondary School.

“It is alleged that the boy was stabbed by another learner on Thursday, after school near their homes. Both learners are in grade 10. The suspect is on the run.”

Police are investigating the death, he said.

“We strongly condemns any acts of learner misconduct and appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” Lesufi said.