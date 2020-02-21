Rescued turtle dies at uShaka Sea World after flipper amputation

North, the loggerhead turtle which was rescued in Durban this week, has died after the amputation of her flipper.

North was found by the KwaZulu-Natal wildlife and Durban Search and Rescue team at the breakwaters off North Pier, Durban, with her flipper entangled in a fishing line. She was taken to uShaka Sea World where she immediately received medical attention before surgery on Thursday morning.

Malini Pather, senior aquarist, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that North showed resilience and they were hopeful that she would come out of the surgery stronger.

Blood circulation to her flipper had been cut, causing it to rot.

On Friday morning, the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) announced North's sudden death, saying her initial post surgery recovery was positive but she had not made it.

“North, the injured loggerhead turtle recently admitted to uShaka Sea World, did not survive the night. Although her initial recovery post-surgery was good, her condition deteriorated.”

Saambr urged beachgoers to be mindful and considerate of the safety of marine animals when coming across fishing lines.

“Perhaps we will remember North when we are walking along the beach and safely dispose any fishing line we come across.”