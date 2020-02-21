South Africa

Rescued turtle dies at uShaka Sea World after flipper amputation

21 February 2020 - 11:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The injured loggerhead turtle was rescued in Durban.
The injured loggerhead turtle was rescued in Durban.
Image: SAAMBR/Facebook

North, the loggerhead turtle which was rescued in Durban this week, has died after the amputation of her flipper.

North was found by the KwaZulu-Natal wildlife and Durban Search and Rescue team at the breakwaters off North Pier, Durban, with her flipper entangled in a fishing line. She was taken to uShaka Sea World where she immediately received medical attention before surgery on Thursday morning.

Malini Pather, senior aquarist, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that North showed resilience and they were hopeful that she would come out of the surgery stronger.

Blood circulation to her flipper had been cut, causing it to rot.

On Friday morning, the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) announced North's sudden death, saying her initial post surgery recovery was positive but she had not made it.

“North, the injured loggerhead turtle recently admitted to uShaka Sea World, did not survive the night. Although her initial recovery post-surgery was good, her condition deteriorated.”

Saambr urged beachgoers to be mindful and considerate of the safety of marine animals when coming across fishing lines.

“Perhaps we will remember North when we are walking along the beach and safely dispose any fishing line we come across.”

MORE

'Resilient' rescued loggerhead turtle will undergo amputation on Thursday

The injured turtle was trapped in a fishing net
News
1 day ago

Two bust near Upington for driving with 200kg of dagga from Lesotho

Two people who were in a vehicle carrying 200kg of dagga were arrested on the N1 near Upington, in the Northern Cape, on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago

'It's related to climate change': Mussels 'cooked alive' in hot NZ ocean

The dead molluscs were found by Auckland man Brandon Ferguson earlier this month at Maunganui Bluff Beach.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X