South Africa

WATCH | Tazne crowd in near riot before court appearance of murder suspect

21 February 2020 - 09:40 By Aron Hyman
Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a drain pipe late on Wednesday after she had been missing for close to two weeks. The suspect who has been arrested was out on parole after being found guilty of culpable homicide.
Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a drain pipe late on Wednesday after she had been missing for close to two weeks. The suspect who has been arrested was out on parole after being found guilty of culpable homicide.
Image: change.org

A near riot broke out in a Cape Town court on Friday before the appearance of a man suspected of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The scene inside courtroom C at Goodwood magistrate's court in Cape Town before the appearance of Moydine Pangarker on February 21 2020.
The scene inside courtroom C at Goodwood magistrate's court in Cape Town before the appearance of Moydine Pangarker on February 21 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Scores of people chanting “We want justice” forced their way into the Goodwood magistrate's court precinct after a handful of police officers abandoned attempts to keep them out.

In the hall outside court C, hundreds of protesters blocked all the entrances and exits. Police were soon forced to use their bodies to barricade the doors from the inside.

Tazne's father, Terence Manuel, appealed to the packed courtroom for calm so the appearance of Moydine Pangarker, 54, could go ahead.

Pangarker was arrested on Monday in Cradock, in the Eastern Cape, and appeared in court there the following day on a charge of kidnapping before being transported to Cape Town.

In Voortrekker Road outside the Goodwood court, a crowd of around 1,000 people brandished placards objecting to the fact that Pangarker had been freed on parole before completing a 10-year prison sentence culpable homicide in 2008.

Tazne was last seen on February 7, when she left her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, to buy an ice lolly at a nearby shop.

Her body was found in a storm water pipe in Worcester on Wednesday. It is believed to have been pointed out by Pangarker.

After his release on parole in October 2016, Pangarker was placed under correctional supervision at Ladismith Community Corrections Centre.

The correctional services department said a warrant of arrest was issued for him in February last year after he broke his parole conditions.

He was meant to appear at the Worcester Magistrate's Court on February 6 but did not arrive.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

'How many more must die?': Fury at arrest of man on parole for Tazne van Wyk's murder

The family of missing primary school pupil Tazne van Wyk, whose body was discovered in a storm water pipe in Worcester, believe her death could have ...
News
21 hours ago

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body found after cops interview suspect

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, who went missing from her Elsies River home almost two weeks ago, was found dead by police late on Wednesday night
News
1 day ago

Suspect held as police ask for help in search for Tazne van Wyk, aged 8

A 54-year-old suspect linked to the disappearance of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been apprehended.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  4. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  5. KZN teacher injured after being shot at 31 times outside school gates South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X