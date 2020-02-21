The Lottery, the missing minstrel millions and the nonexistent museum

The city of Cape Town gave more than R2.2m in cash to carnival-related entities, including R1,585,000 to the Cape Cultural Carnival and Events Committee, between 2012 and 2015. But after an outcry over Lottery funding to the CTMCA in 2015, the city stopped giving money to minstrel-related events. It nevertheless has continued to give in-kind support, such as traffic and security services, around minstrels events worth hundreds of thousands of rands.

Complaints that went nowhere

Following the outcry in 2015, the city lodged a complaint with the public protector about Lottery funding to the CTMCA.

In its complaint, the city requested that “the minstrel association be investigated by the public protector for misconduct and maladministration, [and] to report on that conduct and to take appropriate remedial action”.

During negotiations to fund the 2014 minstrels' parade, the CTMCA said the R2m the city had offered was not enough, and that it required R3.8m to stage the event. But the CTMCA had not mentioned money received or expected from other funders, according to the city’s complaint.

The Lottery issued a statement welcoming the call for an investigation by the public protector. According to IOL, the Lottery said the minstrels had accounted properly for Lottery funding.

However, while advocate Jeff Mphande of the public protector’s good governance and integrity unit confirmed the complaint had been allocated to him for investigation, it apparently went nowhere.

Mayco member JP Smith, who lodged the complaint on behalf of the city, told GroundUp: “There was some back and forth over whether the public protector had the jurisdiction to investigate the complaint. We tried to follow up but got nowhere. We argued that since oversight of the Lottery fell under the department of trade and industry, the public protector could investigate.

“Then we were told the matter had been handed over for police investigation. We eventually just gave up. We had done our due diligence and reported it to the authorities.

"It was difficult to see how the Lottery money benefited the minstrel troupes. From what we saw it did not create jobs, pay for uniforms or buy instruments.”

The public protector failed to respond to e-mailed requests for information about the outcome of the investigation.

An investigation by the Hawks also quietly petered out. At the time, Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the probe to the Sunday Times, saying: “There is an investigation under way and it is currently at a sensitive stage. We are not in a position to divulge much. However, the matter is receiving serious attention.”

But Mulauzi told us "that was five years ago and I have no idea of the outcome”. He asked for questions to be e-mailed so he could investigate, but did not respond with any details.

The Lottery also reportedly confirmed at the time that it had investigated one minstrel grant and had passed on its findings to the police.

Lottery spokesperson Ndivhuhu Mafela said in response to our questions about the outcome of the complaint: “Please note that the Lottery did not open any case against a beneficiary in 2014. The investigation referenced here was in co-operation with another investigation, stemming from a case opened by a member of the beneficiary organisation.”

High fliers in the spotlight

The complaints about the Lottery grants were centred on the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association and the men who controlled it at the time: chairman Richard “Pot” Stemmet and CEO Kevin Momberg. Both men subsequently resigned from the CTMCA, although members of Stemmet’s family are still directors, according to Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission records.

Stemmet’s factory in Ottery is still the registered address of the organisation in the CIPC’s records, and both men are also current directors of a variety of minstrel-related entities.

Stemmet has served time for armed robbery and has been arrested several times for drugs and gun-related offences. In 2009 he was the subject of a seizure order after police confiscated more than R70,000 in cash and drugs during a raid on a property in Muizenberg.

After the outcry over Lottery funding, the Lottery explained in a statement how the grants were to be used: “The grants to Cape Minstrel Carnival Association will be utilised for job opportunities for local dressmakers, transport, security, ambulance services, sound and stage, fencing, advertising, media, ablution facilities, umbrellas, hats, fabric/accessories, marshalls, meals, venue hire, workshop facilitators, salaries, planning workshop, dress rehearsal, 2de Nuwe Jaar Street March and the Minstrel Carnival.”

In an interview with the Saturday Argus at the time, Stemmet and Momberg said they had used Lottery funds to buy a factory that produced minstrel apparel. Despite the conflict of interest, both men defended their right to produce the outfits. A minstrel outfit costs between R500 and R1,500, depending on a person’s rank in a troupe, and as many as 13,000 individual minstrels participate annually in various events.

Momberg said: “Another company made the costumes years ago. The owner no longer wanted to make them. He asked Stemmet if he wanted to buy the business, and he did. He could see Stemmet is good at business.”