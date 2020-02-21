South Africa

Two arrested for murder of US citizen in botched hijacking

21 February 2020 - 07:27 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The two men were arrested in Ekurhuleni this week.
The two men were arrested in Ekurhuleni this week.
Image: Esa Alexander

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a US citizen and injuring of his wife in a failed hijacking that occurred in Midrand in January.

Michael Clifford Edwards and his wife stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Maple and Kyalami Main roads when they were attacked.

Two men allegedly stormed the couple's vehicle and attempted to get inside the Nissan X-Trail, which then rolled back downhill and landed in a ditch, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The woman was shot in the upper body and Edwards killed.

The first suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested in Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was also arrested in Ekurhuleni.

“Further investigations are under way to establish possible linkage of the suspects to other violent crimes,” Makhubela said.

The two are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Friday.

MORE

Man shot dead, wife injured during botched hijacking in Midrand

A man was shot dead and his wife injured after a failed hijacking near Midrand on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  4. KZN teacher injured after being shot at 31 times outside school gates South Africa
  5. Newborn dies after two KZN nurses 'refused to help' patient in labour South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X