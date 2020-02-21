Two arrested for murder of US citizen in botched hijacking

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a US citizen and injuring of his wife in a failed hijacking that occurred in Midrand in January.

Michael Clifford Edwards and his wife stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Maple and Kyalami Main roads when they were attacked.

Two men allegedly stormed the couple's vehicle and attempted to get inside the Nissan X-Trail, which then rolled back downhill and landed in a ditch, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The woman was shot in the upper body and Edwards killed.

The first suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested in Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was also arrested in Ekurhuleni.

“Further investigations are under way to establish possible linkage of the suspects to other violent crimes,” Makhubela said.

The two are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Friday.