South Africa

Unplanned outages and breakdowns remain high, load-shedding continues to Sunday

21 February 2020 - 08:51 By timeslive
Electricity cuts are expected into the weekend. File photo.
Electricity cuts are expected into the weekend. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Eskom will continue implementing Stage 2 rotational load-shedding until 6am Sunday, an additional day than was previously announced.

This is “owing to the unplanned breakdowns that increased the shortage in generation capacity,” the power utility said on Friday.

“While we expect three generation units to return to service today, we lost a further two units last night to unplanned breakdowns. Stage 2 load-shedding will be necessary on Saturday to replenish reserves to better prepare for the coming week.”

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,562MW as of 6.40am Friday, said Eskom, while planned maintenance was 5,O76MW.

“Emergency reserves are being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity.

“The system remains unpredictable and constrained, and we remind customers that any shift on the system performance will require a change in the depth of load-shedding at short notice.

“Eskom also reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load-shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plants to good health. We request customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing demand.”

Here are some of the tips provided to electricity users by Eskom:

  • Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C.
  • Switch off your geysers over peak periods
  • Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time
  • Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time
  • At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

MORE

Load-shedding contributing to spike in battery theft, costing telecom firms millions

Telecom companies Vodacom and MTN say they are losing millions of rand in capital expenditure as a result of a spike in battery theft from their ...
News
4 days ago

Hawks raid gold-processing operation near Westonaria, arrest three and seize equipment worth R5m

Five 'well-developed' manufacturing operations have been shut down by the Hawks during a raid on an illegal gold-processing refinery on a plot in ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  4. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  5. KZN teacher injured after being shot at 31 times outside school gates South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X