Another Fort Hare student killed
A 30-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Alice in the early hours of Saturday has been identified as a University of Fort Hare student.
This means two UFH students have died in the past two weeks, reports DispatchLIVE.
At least 10 UFH students died last year. The student was a witness in the murder of another University of Fort Hare student, Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death on February 8.
The student died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.
In a letter addressed to the university’s dean of students Malinge Gqeba, head of security Mfundo Paliso wrote, “It is with regret that I must inform you of the death of our student who was a friend to the late Yonela Boli.”
Gqeba confirmed receiving a report about the student's death. He died on the day Boli is being buried at Seplan village in Cala.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the deceased was walking with friends in High Street in Alice when he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the upper body by an unidentified person.
“He was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital afterwards, where he succumbed to his wound upon arrival,” he said.