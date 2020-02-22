South Africa

PE police seek help to identify woman found dead with stab wounds in salt pans

22 February 2020 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
The body of a young woman with multiple stab wounds and bruises was discovered in the salt pans in Missionvale, Port Elizabeth, on Friday morning.
The body of a young woman with multiple stab wounds and bruises was discovered in the salt pans in Missionvale, Port Elizabeth, on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

Police in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth, are seeking the help of the local community to identify a young woman who was found dead with multiple stab wounds and bruises to the body in the salt pans in Missionvale.

Police said they were summoned to the salt pans early on Friday morning where they discovered the body of a female aged between 20 and 25 who was dressed only in a black gown with no underwear.

“She was wearing a black pump shoe while the other shoe was in the water. There was an olive green cloth/scarf wrapped around her neck. She had multiple stab wounds and bruises to her body.

“The identity of the young woman is unknown at this stage,” police said.

“A case of murder has been opened. Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may be able to identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall at SAPS Algoa Park on 064 085 7476 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” police added.

MORE

Fort Hare student arrested for Unisa student's murder

A 22-year-old University of Fort Hare male student has been arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Unisa student, Mbasa Hlalukana
News
2 days ago

Man linked to three cash van heists arrested in Eastern Cape

The law has caught up with a 28-year-old man linked to three cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape that netted a 'substantial amount of money'
News
1 day ago

Girl, 16, allegedly raped on 'several occasions' in foster care

A 16-year-old girl from Graaff-Reinet was allegedly raped multiple times while being under foster care, Eastern Cape police said on Friday
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  2. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa
  3. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  4. 'No decision of this size could be done by one person': Dudu Myeni on Airbus South Africa
  5. POLL | DStv increases prices: will you fork out the extra cash? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X