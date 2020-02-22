South Africa

Two people killed, one injured in shooting incident on East Rand

22 February 2020 - 16:53 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting incident in Tsakane on the East Rand on Friday night..
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for assailants who shot dead two people and wounded another in Tsakane on the East Rand on Friday night.

Police said that occupants of a white X35 Hyundai had suddenly opened fire on a taxi squad car that was travelling along Modjadji Street at about 8.30pm on Friday.    

“The four victims were accosted while they were busy with their taxi operations routine. Three people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene ...”

The third victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, while a fourth occupant of the vehicle was unharmed, police said.

Both the deceased were men.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder cases,” police added.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident and urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book.

