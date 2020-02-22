South Africa

Woman nabbed with suspected stolen motorcycles in PE

22 February 2020 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
A 24-year-old Port Elizabeth woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly being in possession of stolen motorcycles. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Korsten, Port Elizabeth on Friday morning by members of the Uitenhage K9 unit for allegedly being in possession of suspected stolen motorcycles.

Police said they had followed up on information received about suspected stolen motorcycles at a house in Durban Road, Korsten. On searching the house, three suspected stolen motorcycles were recovered.

Further investigation had revealed that two of the motorcycles were stolen from a business premises in Newton Park the previous night while the third motorcycle was reported stolen from Restitution Street, Fairview, police said.

“The woman was arrested and the investigation is continuing. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.”

