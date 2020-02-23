South Africa

No load-shedding for Sunday unless something breaks, says Eskom

23 February 2020 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says no load-shedding is expected on Sunday.
Image: Eskom

Eskom does not expect to implement load-shedding on Sunday.

The power utility said the generation system had sufficiently improved and there were adequate emergency reserves available.

“However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and the possibility remains that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the generation system performance during the course of the day.”

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10,962MW as of 4.40am on Sunday.

Planned maintenance amounted to 5,937MW.

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that design flaws at the country’s two biggest power plants were so extensive that the country would endure load-shedding for years before they produced the electricity that they were designed to.

