South Africa

Baby 'stolen' after mother is lured into 'friendship' and false job promise

24 February 2020 - 13:26 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Police in Benoni are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a baby. Stock image.
Police in Benoni are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a baby. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A search is being conducted for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-week-old baby at the Lakeside Mall in Benoni, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the mother first met the woman at the local clinic.

“They became friends and would visit each other. The woman promised the mother that she would find a job for her.”

Makhubela said the alleged baby snatcher asked the woman to meet her at Debonairs at the mall for lunch last week.

“When the mother and her baby arrived at the mall, the woman gave her R100 to buy  snacks at Checkers.”

The mother left her baby and her handbag with the other woman.

“When she returned, the woman was nowhere to be found.

“Police are still searching for the baby.”

Makhubela said a kidnapping case has been opened.

KIDNAPPER ON CAMERA : SHE DISAPPEARED WITH 13 DAY OLD CHILD LEFT IN HER CUSTODY BY THE MOTHER AT DEBONAIRS LAKESIDE MALL. BENONI. EMM. GP. TOLD MOTHER HER NAME IS "KATLEKO". DO U RECOGNISE HER? CALL 10111.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Sunday, February 23, 2020

SEE MORE

Witnesses in Karabo Tau 'baby-snatching' case accused of lying

Witnesses at the bail hearing of an 18-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly stole a baby from its mother have been accused of fabricating evidence
News
1 week ago

Body of 15-month-old North West baby found under a rock

The body of a 15-month-old baby was on Thursday discovered hidden under a rock in Jouberton, North West
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News
  4. 'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X