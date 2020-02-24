Bringing home the spirits of those long dead

Then he disappeared and they heard he had died.

The Mtolo family initially believed that Sijlmans was preventing the return of Sikaniso’s body. Later, they contacted authorities in SA in an attempt to get the body repatriated. They were told that because their ancestor had been buried in a Commonwealth War Graves Commission grave, they would not be allowed to exhume the body.

Bringing their spirits home

The only other option would be a ceremony to bring his spirit home. “We need to know where the spirit is buried, because only then will we have peace in the family,” says Martin Mtolo, Sikaniso’s grandson. “Things are not going well, the kids are not working and there is no education, and there is no way forward. Because they need lessons from their grandfather.”

In the Eastern Cape, the Zenzile family also took it hard. Filmmaker Zeblon Ngobese spoke to them and they told him how they had buried an empty coffin, so they would at least have a gravesite.

Sikaniso’s other grandson Gayeni went so far as to try to bring the missing soldier home by performing a spiritual ceremony on the beachfront in Durban. He had had dreams of his grandfather that he took as an omen.

Together with umthandazi, a faith healer, he attempted to entice Sikaniso’s spirit to leave the sea and come home to his kraal. The ceremony appeared to go well, but as part of the ritual Gayeni would have to drive home in silence. Just a few kilometres from his home, the car boot flew open and Gayeni shouted out in fright. Sikaniso’s spirit would not be coming home and the family realised they would have to find another way.

But there is the possibility of help and it comes from a far-off land.

Fundraising for a visit

In the Netherlands, attempts are being made to raise funds to bring representatives of the Mtolo and Zenzile families to Noordwijk to visit the grave. The organisation involved is the Mendi Foundation and Sijlmans and Ngobese are part of the effort to bring the families to the Netherlands. But it hasn’t been easy.

“You know, it’s very complicated. Everyone says it’s a special story, but no-one is willing to give money to it,” says Ngobese, who is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and now lives in the Netherlands. He is planning to make a documentary about the visit.

The estimate is that the undertaking will cost €30 000 (about R485,000). The plan would be for Sijlmans to fly out to SA and then take the family members across to Europe. “Hopefully we can take them to the Isle of Wight, in the English Channel, so they can see where the actual incident took place,” says Ngobese. “Then take them to the beach where the bodies washed up, and eventually to the cemetery.”

So far they have a guarantee from a Dutch organisation that will provide half that sum, if the rest is raised.

“This journey began in 2014 and I am hoping to go there. But the way things are going, I am beginning to doubt it,” says Martin. The Mtolo family hope that if they can get to Noordwijk, Martin and his brother Gayeni will be able to speak to their grandfather’s spirit. They will ask the spirit to follow them back to SA.

“Hopefully they will see the grave, because they are old, and I don’t think this will have the same impact on the new generation,” says Ngobese. Martin Mtolo is 71 years old.

But a new generation of Mtolos does feel it is important to bring their ancestor home. “He is buried in a foreign land, but I want his spirit home. Only then will we have peace,” says Pamela Zondi, Sikaniso’s great-granddaughter.