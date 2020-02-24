Hundreds of pigeons missing after 600km million-dollar race

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) has raised the alarm after only a few hundred pigeons returned to their loft after the South African Million Dollar Pigeon Race.

NSPCA senior inspector Arno de Klerk said the race took place at the beginning of February.

He said 1,548 pigeons were liberated in the early morning of February 1 in the Northern Cape and were expected to return to the Sasolburg loft, about 600km away.

To date, only 675 pigeons have returned.

“The pigeons used for pigeon racing are bred in captivity and spend their lives in the care of humans, making them completely dependent on humans to survive.

“They are easy prey to predators and do not know how to protect themselves from the elements, or even how to forage for themselves,” De Klerk said.

At the beginning of the training season, 3,377 pigeons were liberated during the first training flight, he said.