South Africa

Hundreds of pigeons missing after 600km million-dollar race

24 February 2020 - 11:18 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The NSPCA says 1,548 pigeons were liberated on February 1 in the Northern Cape and expected to return to the Sasolburg loft, about 600km away. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/khunaspix

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) has raised the alarm after only a few hundred pigeons returned to their loft after the South African Million Dollar Pigeon Race.

NSPCA senior inspector Arno de Klerk said the race took place at the beginning of February.

He said 1,548 pigeons were liberated in the early morning of February 1 in the Northern Cape and were expected to return to the Sasolburg loft, about 600km away.

To date, only 675 pigeons have returned.

“The pigeons used for pigeon racing are bred in captivity and spend their lives in the care of humans, making them completely dependent on humans to survive.

“They are easy prey to predators and do not know how to protect themselves from the elements, or even how to forage for themselves,” De Klerk said.

At the beginning of the training season, 3,377 pigeons were liberated during the first training flight, he said.

“This means that between training and hotspot races, and the Million Dollar race, 1,829 pigeons went missing or died before the main event, totalling the disappearance of 2,702 pigeons during the entire season.

“It is shocking that 80% of the pigeons disappeared during the season and that these losses seem to be accepted by the pigeon-racing fraternity.

“No one is able to confirm the fate of these sentient creatures. This race takes place in one of the hottest months of the year, with scarce water sources along the route and other adverse weather conditions, such as thunder storms. One can only imagine the suffering that these birds endure.”

De Klerk said pigeons were considered an invasive species with a rapid reproduction rate, which was “a serious concern for the environment, as well as the birds’ welfare”.

“The NSPCA remains opposed to animal racing in all forms,” he said.

