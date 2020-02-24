IN PICTURES | Storms wreak havoc across KZN
A 28-year-old woman died after she was swept away in a flash flood in the Nonoti area of KwaDukuza, north of Durban, at the weekend.
Storms wreaked havoc across KwaZulu-Natal when severe rainfall battered many parts of the province, leading to localised flooding.
IPPS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said they were deployed to the Nonoti area on Saturday after reports of vehicles being washed off a low-lying bridge.
22 February 2020 1 Dead - Female found in tree after flash floods in Kwadukuza Severe rain fall on the North Coast,...Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Saturday, February 22, 2020
On Sunday MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, dispatched disaster management teams to a number of areas across the province following severe thunderstorms.
"Disaster management teams continue to respond to a number of incidents as inclement weather conditions caused flooding in Umziwabantu, Umgeni, Ndwedwe, Umvoti, Kokstad, Umzumbe, Newcastle, Ubuhlebezwe and Umzimkhulu Municipalities."
The department said it had received reports that a number of houses had been submerged under water due to flooding, and mud houses were totally destroyed in other areas.
This is the most painful time for the communities of Harry Gwala District to hit by national disasters twice in less...Posted by Mhlabunzima Memela on Sunday, February 23, 2020
"No fatalities have been reported in these incidents. Disaster management teams are assessing the extent of the damage in all these areas."
Hlomuka warned residents to continue to be vigilant as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to human life across the province.
"We are appealing to residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves. Motorists are urged to not cross bridges that are flooded. We are also appealing to parents and teachers to ensure pupils use safe routes to go to school and come back," said Hlomuka.