IN PICTURES | Storms wreak havoc across KZN

A 28-year-old woman died after she was swept away in a flash flood in the Nonoti area of KwaDukuza, north of Durban, at the weekend.

Storms wreaked havoc across KwaZulu-Natal when severe rainfall battered many parts of the province, leading to localised flooding.

IPPS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said they were deployed to the Nonoti area on Saturday after reports of vehicles being washed off a low-lying bridge.