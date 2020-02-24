South Africa

No load-shedding for Monday, generation units to return to service

24 February 2020 - 06:58 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Eskom said four generation units at Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations were expected to return to service on Monday.
Eskom said four generation units at Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations were expected to return to service on Monday.
Image: Eskom

No load-shedding is expected for Monday, Eskom said.

The power utility said four of its generation units were expected to return to service and it had adequate emergency reserves.

“The generation system held up sufficiently during the weekend, helping us to avoid implementing load-shedding on Sunday.

“However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable, and the possibility remains that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system.”

Unplanned outages were at 11,205MW on Sunday afternoon.

Eskom said generation units at Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations were expected to return to service on Monday.

MORE

R3.7bn Eskom contract with Gupta mine Tegeta set aside: SIU claims huge win

The North Gauteng High Court has set aside a controversial R3.7-billion coal supply contract between Tegeta and Eskom, the justice department said on ...
News
2 days ago

Gwede steps on the gas, and makes Cyril look good

Last Monday I wrote a column for the Financial Mail's online platform. It was about ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe and his reluctance to bring forward ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Cost of power cuts to current account

Amplats CEO tots up how Eskom directly impoverishes state
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News
  4. 'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X