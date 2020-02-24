Parent robbed of jewellery at gunpoint outside St Stithians College
A parent was robbed at gunpoint at the prestigious St Stithians College in Sandton on Monday.
The incident, according to a statement from the school, took place at the girls' college car park shortly before pick-up time.
"One of our parents was held up and personal items were stolen. Our parent’s arm was injured in the process and has been attended to by the college’s medic team," said St Stithians.
"As soon as girls’ college reception was alerted, the pupils who had begun to leave their classrooms were taken back to their classrooms."
The school said the booms were up when the robbery occurred as it was pick-up time.
"This traumatic incident is being fully and urgently investigated and leads followed up. The safety and security of all on our campus is a top priority," it added.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a woman had been waiting for her child at the school parking area when she was accosted.
"The victim parked her vehicle at parking to pick up her child and another vehicle parked next to her. The suspect got out of the vehicle and approached the victim, grabbed her car keys and removed them from the ignition, threatening her," said Masondo.
"Another suspect came and forcefully remove gold bracelets from the victim's arm and fled."
The suspects dropped the parent's car keys before fleeing.