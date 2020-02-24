Protesters block roads in Soweto, Rea Vaya bus services affected
Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Monday morning.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Moroka Nancefield Road, near the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road, was affected.
“It’s been an ongoing protest. They [community members] have been protesting and blocking the roads for the past three weeks,” Minnaar said.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the protests were related to service delivery issues in the area.
Rea Vaya said its bus services in the vicinity had been affected by the protest.
Commuters can expect heavy delays.
⚠️NOTICE : #ProtestAction reported at c/o Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road. T1, T2, T3, C2, F3, F5, and F10 are affected by this road closure. Updates will follow pic.twitter.com/055WjsQkdF— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 24, 2020
⚠️UPDATE : T1 and T3 are loading at Thokoza Park, then proceed via the route divertion (Koma Road to join the F4 route) Heavy delays experienced on the AM peak. We apologize for the inconvenience. ^TM pic.twitter.com/hApNJ68NUx— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 24, 2020
@TrafficSA the is a protest action between Chris Hani and klipspruit valley road to White City and Mofolo South.. This is due to the ward 37 community that wants their counselor Zodwa to step down. @yfmtraffic @jozifm @SowetoTVchannel pic.twitter.com/mDctsT5FjH— #MemeCavist 🇿🇦 (@mampudisupreme) February 24, 2020
The struggle of going to work on a Monday morning in Soweto 👀🤭...klipspruit valley closed and Pimville...🙄..Putco bus on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qi74JMDD2N— Ⓜ️🅰️lume✨...📲 (@ma_nhlanhla) February 24, 2020