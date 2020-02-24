South Africa

Protesting students block major intersection on N2

24 February 2020 - 13:34 By LWANDLE BHENGU
Students from eThekwini College blockaded the road near the Umgeni interchange on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Protesting students from eThekwini College in Durban blockaded the N2 interchange at Umgeni and threw stones at motorists on Monday.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said a crowd of 50 to 100 students gathered before the N2/M19 interchange on Umgeni Road, protesting about funding issues at the institution and burning rubble. 

He said the crowd dispersed when members of the public order policing unit arrived.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Greenwood Park police were called to the scene but when they arrived the crowd had dispersed. 

Meanwhile, the academic programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has resumed after three weeks of funding-related protests saw multiple buildings set alight across the university’s five campuses.

