Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws

A Spar owner has been ordered to pay almost R12m to his staff for making “unlawful” deductions and not complying with national minimum wage laws.

According to the labour department, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) granted eight arbitration awards against eight Spar outlets owned by a person identified only as “Mr Giannacoupolous”.

The awards, the department said in a statement, compel the franchisee to comply with various orders issued – and pay all complainants a total of R11,935,478. He has 14 days to make the payments.

“Failure to comply with the awards will result with the respondent having to pay accrued interest in terms of section 75 of Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA)," the department said.

The order comes after department conducted inspections in May 2019 and received a “series of complaints” of alleged gross violations of labour laws that were happening at Spar stores across the country.

“On investigation, all the stores which happened to be violating the labour laws were found to be owned by Mr Giannacoupolous,” the department said.