South Africa

Teacher and pupil die in separate incidents at North West schools

24 February 2020 - 09:24 By Naledi Shange
A teacher and a pupil died in separate incidents in the North West last week.
A teacher and a pupil died in separate incidents in the North West last week.
Image: iStock

A teacher and pupil collapsed and died at schools in the North West last week, the department announced.

In the first incident, a Grade 8 pupil died at Kanana Secondary  School at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

She and a friend were on the veranda of their classroom when she complained of stomach pains. She collapsed shortly afterwards, said spokesperson Elias Malindi. “The deceased was taken to the sick bay to wait for the ambulance and upon realising that the ambulance was delayed, the principal rushed the deceased learner to the local clinic. She was confirmed dead on arrival by the nursing staff.”

On Saturday, a high schoolteacher died of a suspected heart attack.

The 63-year-old was employed at Klerksdorp Secondary School.

“At 5.30 in the morning, the school had a sport trip to Vereeniging to play rugby and hockey with other schools. It is alleged that the car of the deceased was parked in the parking lot at the school and that the deceased teacher had a heart attack as he alighted from the vehicle,” Malindi said.

“Other teachers saw him when he fell down and rushed to help him. They called the ambulance and his family. The emergency unit arrived speedily and declared the teacher dead.”

Counsellors would be sent to both schools, he said.

MEC for education in the province Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the families, colleagues, classmates and friends of the deceased.

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga pupil stabbed to death, suspect stoned to death by mob

A grade 9 pupil from eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 24-year-old on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Grade 11 girl dies after taking poison at home in Vereeniging

Gauteng's education department is again mourning, this time over the death of a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereeniging who ...
News
1 week ago

Drowned North West pupils missed school because of teachers’ workshop

The North West education department on Wednesday revealed that the two children who drowned at a construction site in Lebaleng township had missed ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News
  4. 'It's time to crack the whip': SIU closes in on Guptas' dodgy deals News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X