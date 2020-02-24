WATCH | Hippo drops in at St Lucia service station for a quick graze

South Africa

A hippo lumbered into a garage at St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night.
Image: Supplied

Why did the hippo cross the road?

To make its monthly pit-stop at the Engen service station in St Lucia, of course.

Footage of a hippo casually waddling into a garage in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday night has gone viral, with nearly 18,000 views so far.

The 30-second clip posted to Facebook by OK Express, which is based at the garage, shows the hippo slowly strolling in, much to the delight of customers.

"Just a casual Sunday night stroll in St Lucia looking for snacks at OK Express. The hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town. St Lucia town is surrounded by a large lake and extensive natural habitat for wildlife," read the post.

St Lucia is part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which is home to between 800 and  1,000 hippos.

Park manager Raymond Zulu told TimesLIVE hippos are regularly spotted in the town.

"Once a month we have a visit at the garage. We are all quite used to seeing them. They are not dangerous but nobody goes near them or feeds them. They are good for our town's tourism," said Zulu.

