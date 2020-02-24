'You HIV people like making babies': forced sterilisation for infected women

HIV-positive women who lodged complaints that they were sterilised in public hospitals without their informed consent have had their right to dignity, bodily integrity and freedom and security over their bodies violated.

This is one of the findings contained in a report released by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on Monday on its investigation into forced and coerced sterilisation from 2002.

The report followed a complaint lodged with the commission almost five years ago by the Women's Legal Centre on behalf of Her Rights Initiative (HRI) and the International Community of Women Living with HIV.

The centre said following HRI’s research into the occurrence of coercive sterilisations in state hospitals in three South African provinces, it prepared a complaint on behalf of the two organisations and 48 women.

The gender commission sampled 15 hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where most complainants were living.

The commission said it took a three-pronged approach in investigating the complaint: it requested further details from the complainants; met the department; and conducted on-site inspections.

It is not government's policy to carry out forced sterilisation.

Releasing the report in Johannesburg on Monday, CGE chairperson Tamara Mathebula said a thorough analysis of the affidavits from the complainants by the commission's legal team revealed that most complainants had been suffering from depression from the time they learnt they would never be able to conceive due to the coerced/forced sterilisation to which they had been subjected.

She said most of these complainants were from KwaZulu-Natal, and a number of them said their partners had since left them due to their inability to conceive more children.