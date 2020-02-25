ALIBI PODCAST | Confronting a prime suspect: the finale of Laduma High

This is the story of Priscilla’s assassination. Who would kill an acting principal and why? How do you investigate a case when anyone who gets too close could be assassinated?

Priscilla, 54, was gunned down by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of Laduma High pupils watched her murder and still, almost three years later, no arrests have been made.

Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist, Paul McNally, wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what really happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.