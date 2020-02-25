ALIBI PODCAST | Confronting a prime suspect: the finale of Laduma High
Alibi 2: Laduma High | Episode 6 - The Teacher
In this finale of Alibi’s second series, Laduma High, we confront one of our prime suspects. She is the teacher we have been calling Monica. She is claiming innocence, so loudly that she wants to talk to me to clear her name. But accusations against her have been flying in from all directions.
LISTEN TO THE ENTHRALLING FINALE:
Before I meet her, I’m suddenly scared. More so than when I visited Umlazi's Glebelands hostel in Durban (where a number of assassins are believed to live), because I know Monica will be in my car with me while we talk. What makes it scarier is knowing she won’t be an immediate threat, that her knowing my face and name could seal my fate days, weeks or months down the line.
We meet with a quick handshake. She is slight, with bulging eyes. We walk silently across a busy parking lot and get into my car. Once inside, she immediately starts talking.
This is the story of Priscilla’s assassination. Who would kill an acting principal and why? How do you investigate a case when anyone who gets too close could be assassinated?
Priscilla, 54, was gunned down by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of Laduma High pupils watched her murder and still, almost three years later, no arrests have been made.
Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist, Paul McNally, wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what really happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.
This is the second series of the podcast Alibi. The first was released almost three years ago and delved into a possible wrongful conviction.
“Alibi 2: Laduma High” is produced by Volume and distributed by Arena Holdings.
