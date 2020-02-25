South Africa

Call centres of SA's biggest corporates hit by Telkom voice service shutdown

25 February 2020 - 14:28 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Telkom has apologised to clients for an interruption to its voice call service. File photo.
Image: Brian Jackson/123rf.com

Telkom on Tuesday acknowledged an interruption and fault in its network was affecting clients across the country, notably major corporates' toll-free numbers.

Openserve, a division of Telkom, said its high-level support personnel were working with its vendor technical support teams to isolate and resolve a fault that is affecting voice services.

“Current indications are the fault is impacting the flow of data through the gateway to Openserve’s hosted voice environment.”

Pynee Chetty, Openserve spokesperson, said wholesale voice clients and their customers have been affected since 7am on Tuesday, “with intermittent call termination failures”.

“Openserve apologises to its clients for the inconvenience this has caused, and assures them that its centre operations team is handling the matter as a priority failure. The team is committed to doing everything it possibly can to fully restore voice services in the shortest time possible,” Chetty said.

Discovery, Standard Bank and Absa were among the companies affected, and were advising clients that its call centres were unavailable and directing customers to other platforms, including their websites and apps.

