Call centres of SA's biggest corporates hit by Telkom voice service shutdown

Telkom on Tuesday acknowledged an interruption and fault in its network was affecting clients across the country, notably major corporates' toll-free numbers.

Openserve, a division of Telkom, said its high-level support personnel were working with its vendor technical support teams to isolate and resolve a fault that is affecting voice services.

“Current indications are the fault is impacting the flow of data through the gateway to Openserve’s hosted voice environment.”