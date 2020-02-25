Security beefed up after damning Goodwood prison video

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the video as old, but assured the public the matter had been attended to.

“It’s an old video. This incident happened in 2018 at Goodwood correctional [centre]. It was investigated and inmates were charged. A search operation was conducted and a number of mobile phones were confiscated,” Nxumalo said in his reply to TimesLIVE.

“Access points have since been tightened up,” Nxumalo said.

The video was posted this week by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and has gone viral. It was allegedly shot by an inmate using a cellphone.