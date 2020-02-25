South Africa

KZN woman's cousin, neighbour held after her rape and strangulation

25 February 2020 - 12:59 By Orrin Singh
A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was repeatedly raped and then strangled, allegedly by her cousin and a neighbour.
A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was repeatedly raped and then strangled, allegedly by her cousin and a neighbour.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was brutally murdered after being repeatedly raped on Saturday, allegedly by her cousin and a neighbour. 

According to the provincial department of social development, the woman, identified as Nomvula “Juba” Buthelezi, was attacked by two men on Saturday night at her homestead in the area of Mashesheleng, under the Molefe clan in Nquthu.  

Limpopo man held after five children aged between four and 10 raped

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Thohoyandou on Sunday for allegedly raping five children.
News
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was "disturbed and disheartened" by the rape and murder of the young woman.

"It’s alleged  the attack occurred on Saturday night when she had just arrived back home from a  nearby shop. The perpetrators allegedly gagged Nomvula before dragging her to another house within the homestead, where she was repeatedly raped and strangled,” she said. 

Khoza said she was shocked to learn that one that one of the alleged perpetrators was Buthelezi's cousin.  

“The mother of this young lady had assumed she was with her aunt when she did not see her on Saturday night. The mother heard the devastating news when it was broken to her the next day while she was at church."

The victim’s body had been discovered by family members in one of the houses in the homestead. It was covered with a blanket, allegedly to give the impression the person underneath it was asleep. One of the alleged perpetrators, the cousin, was arrested by police on Sunday and the neighbour was arrested on Monday. 

“Clearly these two men were well known to the victim. Considering that one of them is her cousin, who lived in the same homestead as her, there is very good reason to believe she trusted him. These are the men who were supposed to protect her but they are the ones who allegedly violated her," said Khoza. 

She said a team of social workers provided the Buthelezi family with psycho-social support following the tragedy.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault ...
News
19 hours ago

Woman linked to rape and murder of Mpumalanga mom 'for her life policy' is arrested

A woman linked to the murder of a Mpumalanga mother, who was allegedly murdered by her two daughters in a suspected life policy scam, has been ...
News
1 day ago

Paroled KZN child rapist goes back to jail for life

A third child rapist initially given a “slap on the wrist” by Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani was resentenced on Monday and is now serving life ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  2. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  3. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  4. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa
  5. Calls for stricter car safety regulations after Nissan NP300 crumples in crash ... News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X