South Africa

NPA confirms former Drakensberg Boys' Choir School pupil to stand trial for rape

25 February 2020 - 14:02 By LWANDLE BHENGU
The NPA has confirmed the trial date for a former Drakensberg Boys' Choir School pupil who has been accused of raping a fellow pupil.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a former Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School pupil will stand trial for rape in April. 

On Monday, news broke that, in 2018, a then 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped at the school by another pupil, who was 14 at the time. 

According to a report by eNCA, the matter was handled internally, with a school disciplinary hearing finding that the sexual act was consensual. However, the NPA disagreed.

“We confirm that the decision was to prosecute in the matter,” NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara told TimesLIVE.

During an interview with eNCA, the victim's mother said she was only made aware of the alleged incident three days after it happened, after which she opened a criminal case at the Winterton police station. 

The trial is set to take place in the Estcourt regional court. 

The school did not respond to queries from TimesLIVE. 

