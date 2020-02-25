Police arrest fourth suspect for murder of Chatsworth pensioner

A week after a Chatsworth pensioner was strangled in her prayer room, a fourth person has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said the 37-year-old man was arrested in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Jinsee Ram's 44-year-old daughter, Raksha, was severely assaulted before the perpetrators escaped with cash.

One of the men is a former employee of 72-year-old Ram.

"The suspect was brought to KwaZulu-Natal this morning and has been detained, pending his court appearance.

"Yesterday the third suspect in the murder case appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court. He was denied bail and will appear in court again on February 27, when he will join his co-accused."