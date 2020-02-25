South Africa

Trio who 'stayed on the premises' bust after death of woman, 84, on farm

25 February 2020 - 20:25 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
An elderly woman was allegedly attacked by three people who stayed in a flat on the same farm.
Gauteng police have arrested a woman, her son and his friend following the murder of an 84-year-old woman on a farm in Fochville on Monday.

A manhunt led police to Klerksdorp, in the North West, where the trio were caught.

"The farm worker reported on duty at the farm on Monday morning. He knocked at the door looking for his employer. After receiving no response, he became suspicious," said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

"He walked around the house and noted the bedroom window that was forced open. He immediately informed the next-door tenant and they called family members, who subsequently notified the police." 

While searching the house on the farm Elandsfontein, police found the body of the elderly woman hidden under a pile of clothing in the dining room.

"Police immediately started with investigation and searched for the suspects. The investigation led the police to Klerksdorp, where three suspects, aged 23, 29 and 64, were arrested."

The suspects' house was opened and stolen property was recovered there. "The suspects, who stayed on the same premises with the deceased in a flat, were found in possession of the victim's personal belongings that included a cellphone and wallet," said Masondo.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the farm worker, neighbours, family members and officers for ensuring that the suspects were arrested.

"Crime against elderly people remain one of our priorities and police will ensure that those who take advantage of defenceless senior citizens are hunted down and brought to justice," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Fochville Magistrate's Court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.

