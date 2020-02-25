WATCH | 'He should never have been released on parole,' Ramaphosa tells grieving family of Tazne van Wyk

As people called for the return of the death penalty, President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of the Cape Flats suburb of Elsies River on Tuesday that an alleged child killer should never have been released on parole.

The grieving parents of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk were visited by Ramaphosa to “express his heartfelt condolences and sympathy”.

She was allegedly kidnapped and then killed by Moehydien Pangaker, 54.

Pangaker is reported to have absconded from parole in 2015 after being convicted of culpable homicide, child abuse and kidnapping in 2008.