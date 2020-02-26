South Africa

Angry residents bring Ladysmith to a standstill, demand mayor's removal

26 February 2020 - 16:21 By Orrin Singh
Outraged community members brought the town of Ladysmith, in northern KZN, to a standstill on Wednesday.
Outraged community members brought the town of Ladysmith, in northern KZN, to a standstill on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Angry residents of Ladysmith, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on protest action on Wednesday. They gave the government an ultimatum: remove the local mayor or face a total shutdown 

According to reports, roads leading in and out of the town were blocked off by protesters calling for the head of Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said community members had closed off Murchison St with minibus taxis and rocks.

"They handed over the memorandum to the municipality office, demanding that the mayor step down," said Mbele. 

Residents are believed to be angered by the lack of service delivery, particularly regarding the provision of water, as well as escalating violence within the local taxi industry, which they claim police have failed to deal with. 

In an interview with eNCA, Andile Hlatshwayo, a convener of the protest, said residents would embark on a total shutdown of the town on Thursday if the ANC failed to recall Madlala. 

"If Madlala is not removed or recalled by the 27th [Thursday], we are going to have a total shutdown. Nothing will be coming in, nothing will be going out of the town of Ladysmith," he warned. 

Hlatshwayo said they would not resort to violence but should the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala not act on their demands, they were "not going to have them". 

The premier's spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, could not be reached for comment. 

In May last year, Madlala's son was shot dead, along with his friend, while a third person was serious injured. Police at the time said two counts of murder were being investigated after Siboniso Mondli Madlala, 28, and his 29-year-old friend were killed. 

The tragedy came three months after Oscar Hlatshwayo, 38, an executive director of engineering technical and infrastructure services at Alfred Duma local municipality, was shot several times in an apparent ambush after dropping his children at school. 

READ MORE:

Another municipal vehicle torched on KZN south coast as labour dispute drags on

A municipal vehicle was petrol-bombed at the Ugu District Municipality's offices in Harding on Monday night
News
4 hours ago

Soweto quiet after morning protest, say metro police

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said there was minimal disruption during the #SowetoShutdown protest on Tuesday morning
News
1 day ago

Protesting students block major intersection on N2

Protesting students from eThekwini College in Durban blockaded a road and threw stones at motorists on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2020: Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech
Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
X