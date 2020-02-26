South Africa

Another municipal vehicle torched on KZN south coast as labour dispute drags on

26 February 2020 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
It's suspected that a petrol bomb was used to torch the municipal vehicle destroyed at the municipal offices at Harding in Ugu district.
A municipal vehicle was set alight at the Ugu district municipality's offices in Harding on Monday night.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama said it was the sixth municipal vehicle torched in an ongoing labour dispute on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

A water tanker was among the six vehicles that had been burnt.

“The municipality has learnt with great shock the news that another municipal vehicle, a Toyota single cab, has been burnt in municipal offices at Harding on Monday night. It is suspected that a petrol bomb was thrown into the vehicle, which subsequently caught fire.

“Security personnel on site sought back up and managed to save the rest of the vehicles parked in the same vicinity,” Zama said in a statement.

He said the damage to vehicles had “a serious negative effect in the supply of services to our communities”.

“The ongoing acts of destroying municipal infrastructure is condemned in all possible ways. A case has been filed with Harding SAPS and we ask anyone with information to come forward and report it to law enforcement agencies.

“Our political leadership is concerned by these acts of destroying municipal assets and infrastructure, especially the threats levelled against workers.

“As a municipality, we would like to assure our communities that we will not rest until the situation is turned around and all our communities get the services they deserve,” he said.

