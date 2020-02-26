'Death penalty! Death penalty!' Ramaphosa apologises to family of murdered Tazne van Wyk, 8

Ramaphosa tried to explain that the right to life was ensured in the constitution, but that he was taking steps to strengthen the criminal justice system.

“We are feeling so much pain that we want those who rape and kill women and children to be given the ultimate sentence of the death penalty. I know that's what you want because you are feeling the pain,” said Ramaphosa.

“This is the call we made to our courts. Once a man is found guilty of rape or femicide or murder of children there must be a refusal of bail,” he said.

Resident Ronaldo Jacobs knew Van Wyk. She grew up in front of him and he met her at a feeding programme for children, where he volunteered.

“The president's visit means a lot to the parents, but personally I'm not happy. Every time promises are made. At the [Uyinene] strike outside parliament the same promises were made and a few months later more kids are raped and murdered. There needs to be drastic action and examples need to be made. If they want to see changes in our country they need to bring back the death penalty. That's it,” said Jacobs.

He questioned whether members of parole boards were fit for their positions.

“How can you make a decision like that for a person who has committed so many offences,” he said.

He said Pangaker had walked freely in Elsies River, despite absconding from parole.

“I know this guy. He was a nice guy, that's how he comes across.”

Jacobs also asked how it was possible that the community did not report Tazne's snatching to police.

“I can't believe that at that moment no-one saw that something was wrong.”

Members of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum, an organisation started after the murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse, stood vigil outside the home of Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk. They supported the family immediately after Tazne was reported missing.

The organisation's deputy chairperson, Achmat Isaacs, said Ramaphosa's visit so soon after Mrwetyana's murder was an indictment on the government.

“I think we have reached a breaking point ... We have all these murders and nothing has changed. The system is still operating the way it was operating,” he said.

“I think the fact that the government comes out to support the family is an indictment on the government. It reflects the inadequacy of the government in dealing with this type of crime,” said Isaacs.