DUT to spend R303m on upgrading student residences and facilities

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has earmarked R303m to improve residences and facilities.

This was revealed by the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Thandwa Mthembu, at the state of the university address on Wednesday that set out the university’s plan to improve under the theme “Envision 2030”.

“For 2020 we have a budget of R303m to spend on student housing, deferred maintenance and other priority projects, like improved access for differently abled people. We are determined to renovate all our university-owned residences by June this year,” said Mthembu.

The university experienced protest action at the beginning of the year related to the poor state of some of its residences and a lack of availability. Mthembu said that, as it stood, the university could accommodate only about 4,000 students and the rest of its student accommodation was outsourced.