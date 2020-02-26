Girl, 7, and man shot dead as gangs shoot it out in Ocean View

A seven-year-old girl who was caught in crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, which also left a 31-year-old man dead, died on Tuesday evening.

Police had responded to a shooting incident in Libra Way, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“On arrival, they discovered that a seven-year-old girl had been shot and seriously wounded. She was taken to False Bay hospital by ambulance. It emerged shortly thereafter that she died on arrival in hospital.”