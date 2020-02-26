South Africa

'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall

26 February 2020 - 11:14 By Naledi Shange and Noxolo Majavu
An emotional reunion between mother and son after the boy was found at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
An emotional reunion between mother and son after the boy was found at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
Image: Noxolo Majavu/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped outside his school two days ago has been found.

TimesLIVE is on the scene with the family of the 14-year-old boy at  Maponya Mall in Soweto, where the boy was found.

The parents of the Queens High School pupil had received a phone call earlier on Wednesday at their Meadowlands home, telling them to rush to the nearby mall.

The parents along with other family members were reunited with the pupil behind closed doors in the mall's security control room.

After a few minutes they emerged with the missing boy, his siblings supporting him on either side.

Still dressed in his school uniform, the boy was warmly embraced by his grandmother, who had been waiting outside the control room. The elderly woman cried and shouted praises to God as she held her grandson.

As the child came out of the control room, he too broke down in tears.

His emotional father cried out, expressing gratitude that his son had been found alive.

The grade 8 pupil was allegedly abducted on Monday while waiting for transport at the gate of the school, east of Johannesburg, the Gauteng education department said earlier.

The pupil's family says a ransom of R500,000 was demanded. Earlier reports had stated that the amount was R5m.

“Subsequently, it is alleged that a ransom ... had been demanded for his release,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. Police were alerted and began investigations.

MORE

'He left in an e-hailing cab,' says driver who usually picks up 'kidnapped' Queens High School pupil

One can hear pupils chatting and laughing while walking past the school, life on the crowded and busy city road continues, but somewhere in the ...
News
40 minutes ago

'R5m ransom' demanded after pupil allegedly kidnapped outside school

A grade eight boy was allegedly abducted while waiting for transport at a school gate, the Gauteng education department said
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X