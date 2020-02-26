South Africa

Limbs, livelihoods in danger as Compensation Fund stops paying out

26 February 2020 - 07:00 By Mpumzi Zuzile
Hardly any payouts have been made in six months, leaving 200,000 professionals and patients in limbo.
Image: 123RF / TOLIKOFFPHOTOGRAPHY

Healthcare providers who work with the Compensation Fund have started to retrench staff, while others have halted operations after the fund’s alleged failure to process payments for nearly six months.

This is the claim from the Occupational Therapy Association of SA, which said more than 200,000 people faced job losses, foreclosure on their homes and even ran the risk of losing limbs.

