South Africa

Mom arrested after toddler’s skeletal remains are found buried in backyard

26 February 2020 - 07:30 By Naledi Shange
A mother has been arrested after an eMbalenhle toddler was found buried in a shallow grave in the family's backyard.
A mother has been arrested after an eMbalenhle toddler was found buried in a shallow grave in the family's backyard.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old woman from eMbalenhle in Mpumalanga is in custody after the remains of a two-year-old girl, believed to be her daughter, were found buried in a shallow grave at her uncle’s home, police said on Wednesday.

“According to reports, the remains were discovered by the suspect's 13-year-old nephew in the garden while preparing to plant potatoes [on Friday],” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“While he was digging the soil, the teenager noticed what looked like a human skull and immediately called his uncle, who called the police.”

The police's forensic team confirmed they were the remains of a child.

“Police immediately conducted preliminary investigations, which revealed that the suspect's two-year-old daughter had not been seen by the family since December 2019. It later surfaced that the skeletal remains could possibly be those of her daughter,” Hlathi said.

Police tracked down the mother and asked about her daughter’s whereabouts.

“She informed police that her child went for a family ritual ceremony in Lesotho,” said Hlathi.

“She later confessed that she killed her daughter and buried her in the backyard,” Hlathi said.

The woman was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

READ MORE:

Six-year-old 'too scared to go home' after brutal abuse, allegedly by his gran

A woman from Mpumalanga, who allegedly beat her six-year-old grandson with an axe, has been released on R500 bail
News
6 days ago

Tragedy amid neglect our mothers have to endure

To say the case of Zinhle Maditla — the mother who murdered her four children by feeding them rat poison —  has shocked South Africans would be an ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff

For five days, Witbank murder mom Zinhle Maditla slept in the same room as her four dead children — whom she’d poisoned after a lovers’ quarrel — ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  2. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. 'Everyone wins': SBV guard who 'walked off with R4m' hailed a hero News
  5. Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X